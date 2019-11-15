Financial Architects Inc Acquires 1,165 Shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA)

Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KRMA. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,087,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,441,000 after buying an additional 53,853 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 12,474 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 601.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 6,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ KRMA opened at $22.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.81. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a 1 year low of $17.55 and a 1 year high of $22.93.

