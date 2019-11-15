Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) PT Raised to $153.00 at Barclays

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $147.00 to $153.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.92% from the stock’s current price.

FIS has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $171.00 target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.67.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $135.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $81.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.96. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a 52 week low of $94.53 and a 52 week high of $141.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 33,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.76, for a total transaction of $4,403,814.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,586 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,291.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 40,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total value of $5,488,052.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,067,053.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 349,179 shares of company stock valued at $46,749,544. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 10.1% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 3.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.1% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.3% in the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 32,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 3.3% in the second quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

