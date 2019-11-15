Fidelity National Information Servcs (FIS) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE: FIS):

11/11/2019 – Fidelity National Information Servcs had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $147.00 to $153.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/6/2019 – Fidelity National Information Servcs had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $158.00 to $162.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/6/2019 – Fidelity National Information Servcs had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $146.00 to $150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/6/2019 – Fidelity National Information Servcs had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $139.00 to $140.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/1/2019 – Fidelity National Information Servcs was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/22/2019 – Fidelity National Information Servcs was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/14/2019 – Fidelity National Information Servcs is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/16/2019 – Fidelity National Information Servcs had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $145.00 to $158.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NYSE FIS opened at $135.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a fifty-two week low of $94.53 and a fifty-two week high of $141.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc alerts:

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is presently 26.77%.

In other news, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 33,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.76, for a total value of $4,403,814.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,291.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James W. Woodall sold 100,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.76, for a total value of $13,442,746.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,066,798.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 349,179 shares of company stock valued at $46,749,544 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,649 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter worth $3,119,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

Read More: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.