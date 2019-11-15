Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Shares Sold by BB&T Securities LLC

BB&T Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 83.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,198 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,709,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 120,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 51,509 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 18,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $630,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNCL opened at $42.84 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $43.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.18.

