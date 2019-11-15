FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Earns “Positive” Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho reissued their positive rating on shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a $72.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $65.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of FibroGen from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FibroGen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FibroGen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of FibroGen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.33.

NASDAQ:FGEN traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,002,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,316. FibroGen has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $61.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 9.73 and a quick ratio of 9.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.91 and a beta of 1.84.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.02. FibroGen had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $33.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. FibroGen’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FibroGen will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FibroGen news, SVP Christine Chung sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $485,662.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 157,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,786,108.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas B. Neff sold 39,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total transaction of $1,757,063.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,356,578 shares in the company, valued at $104,467,102.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,381 shares of company stock worth $3,839,495 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in FibroGen in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 729.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

