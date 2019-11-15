Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of ($0.74) Per Share (TSE:FRX)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (TSE:FRX) – Wedbush increased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 13th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.74) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.22). Wedbush also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $5.23 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.87 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

Shares of TSE FRX opened at C$6.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.39 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.79. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of C$4.35 and a 1 year high of C$10.00. The company has a market capitalization of $116.39 million and a PE ratio of -10.42.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

