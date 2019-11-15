Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) to announce earnings of $1.62 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.60 and the highest is $1.64. Federal Realty Investment Trust reported earnings per share of $1.57 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full year earnings of $6.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.23 to $6.41. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.54 to $6.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $233.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.88 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 11.09%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 19.7% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 266,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,338,000 after purchasing an additional 43,801 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 47.4% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $880,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 98.0% during the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $195,000. Institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FRT traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $131.86. The stock had a trading volume of 209,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,516. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.43. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $115.09 and a 1-year high of $141.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 67.42%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

