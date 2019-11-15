Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 40.23% and a negative return on equity of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $255.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE FTCH traded up $2.19 on Friday, hitting $9.67. 24,087,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,038,712. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.55. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Farfetch has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $31.60.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $22.00 target price on shares of Farfetch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. China Renaissance Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Farfetch in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.40 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Farfetch in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Farfetch from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.34.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.