Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Stock Price Down 12.5%

Falcon Gold Corp (CVE:FG) shares were down 12.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, approximately 36,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 182,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

About Falcon Gold (CVE:FG)

Falcon Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the Americas. Its projects include the Central Canada cobalt, copper, and gold project; the Coomer Lake vanadium-titanium project; the Wabunk cobalt and copper project; and the Burton gold property located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

