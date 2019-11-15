Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Stock Rating Lowered by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright cut shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Laidlaw began coverage on Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from $5.75 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.95.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 906,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,080. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.79.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 409.07% and a negative return on equity of 250.32%. The business had revenue of $2.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 million. Equities analysts predict that Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EYPT. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $68,731,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 298.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,635,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,602,000 after buying an additional 3,471,613 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $1,435,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 1,682.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 202,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 191,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 882.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 128,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. It provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a non-erodible fluocinolone acetonide insert for the treatment of non-infectious posterior uveitis (NIPU) that is in the Phase III clinical trials; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

