Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,189 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 65,340 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.22% of Extreme Networks worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 82,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 33,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 228,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 113,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 13,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Extreme Networks in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

In other Extreme Networks news, CRO Robert J. Gault sold 39,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total transaction of $305,984.32. Following the sale, the executive now owns 294,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,780.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ EXTR opened at $6.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The company has a market cap of $819.36 million, a PE ratio of 67.40 and a beta of 1.66. Extreme Networks, Inc has a 1 year low of $5.09 and a 1 year high of $8.59.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $255.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.26 million. Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

