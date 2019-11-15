EXPERIAN PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

EXPERIAN PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Experian plc offers information services. The company’s business segment consists of Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services and Consumer Services. The Decision Analytics segment provides application processing, customer management, fraud solutions and collections software and systems. The Marketing Services segment provides data, analytics and cross-channel campaign management to help its clients to execute their marketing campaigns, develop their messaging, interact with their customers across channels and measure the success of their campaigns. The Consumer Services segment provides credit monitoring, fraud protection and identity management services to consumers through the Internet. The Credit Services segment provides information to organizations to help them manage the risks associated with extending credit to their customers and preventing fraud. Experian plc, formerly known as Experian Group Limited, is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS EXPGY traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.62. The stock had a trading volume of 65,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,715. The company has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. EXPERIAN PLC/ADR has a 12 month low of $22.78 and a 12 month high of $32.45.

EXPERIAN PLC/ADR Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

