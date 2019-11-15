EXPERIAN PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Rating Increased to Hold at Deutsche Bank

EXPERIAN PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on EXPERIAN PLC/ADR in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

EXPGY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.89. The stock had a trading volume of 313,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,370. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.10 and a 200 day moving average of $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.71. EXPERIAN PLC/ADR has a 1 year low of $22.78 and a 1 year high of $32.45.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

