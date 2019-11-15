Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Downgraded to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer cut shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $110.00 price target on the online travel company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $160.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EXPE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group to $172.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $164.00 to $159.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $142.35.

Expedia Group stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $95.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,483,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,419. Expedia Group has a 52-week low of $94.10 and a 52-week high of $144.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by ($0.18). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Expedia Group will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is 28.27%.

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total value of $6,634,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 477,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,382,961.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lance A. Soliday sold 2,724 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total transaction of $348,481.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,591.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,946 shares of company stock worth $14,878,704 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1,704.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,557,410 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $739,303,000 after acquiring an additional 5,249,396 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,509,627 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,265,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,373 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 2,126.8% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,102,864 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $148,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,337 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,957,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,223,670 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,093,995,000 after acquiring an additional 407,604 shares during the period. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

