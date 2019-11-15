Exeo Entertainment (OTCMKTS:EXEO) Shares Up 20.7%

Shares of Exeo Entertainment Inc (OTCMKTS:EXEO) shot up 20.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.05 and last traded at $1.05, 1,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 54% from the average session volume of 2,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.95.

Exeo Entertainment Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EXEO)

Exeo Entertainment, Inc, a development stage company, designs, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets consumer electronics in the video gaming, music, and smart TV sector. Its products under development include Psyko 5.1 surround sound gaming headphones for consoles; Krankz MAXX Bluetooth wireless headphones; Zaaz smart TV keyboards; and Extreme Gamer products.

