Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) PT Raised to C$43.00 at CIBC

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its price objective upped by analysts at CIBC from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.80% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Exchange Income from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$47.00 target price on shares of Exchange Income in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$55.00 target price on shares of Exchange Income in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Exchange Income from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Exchange Income from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exchange Income currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$46.28.

Shares of EIF traded down C$0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$43.79. The company had a trading volume of 101,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,787. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$39.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$38.11. Exchange Income has a one year low of C$25.58 and a one year high of C$44.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and a PE ratio of 19.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.79.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

