Evotec (ETR:EVT) Given a €28.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on Evotec (ETR:EVT) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on shares of Evotec and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of ETR:EVT opened at €18.45 ($21.45) on Tuesday. Evotec has a 52 week low of €16.23 ($18.87) and a 52 week high of €27.29 ($31.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.79, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is €19.88 and its 200-day moving average is €22.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion and a PE ratio of 36.32.

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody platform; INDiGO, a program for accelerating the early drug candidates into the clinic stage; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; and integrated drug discovery services.

