Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) Short Interest Down 15.6% in October

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the September 30th total of 1,670,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 461,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

AQUA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Evoqua Water Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.86.

NYSE:AQUA traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.98. The stock had a trading volume of 260,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,748. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.72. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.92 and a 12-month high of $18.05.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $778,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 1,913.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,126,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 690,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,760,000 after buying an additional 88,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 535.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 118,800 shares during the last quarter.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

