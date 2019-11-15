Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €29.60 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.60 ($34.42) target price on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €28.19 ($32.78).

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Shares of EVK stock opened at €25.83 ($30.03) on Monday. Evonik Industries has a 1 year low of €26.78 ($31.14) and a 1 year high of €32.97 ($38.34). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €23.66 and a 200-day moving average price of €24.29.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

See Also: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.