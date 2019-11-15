Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €23.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on EVK. Nord/LB set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €28.19 ($32.78).

EVK opened at €25.79 ($29.99) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €23.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €24.29. Evonik Industries has a 1-year low of €26.78 ($31.14) and a 1-year high of €32.97 ($38.34).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

