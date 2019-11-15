Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) PT Raised to $317.00

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) had its price target upped by Barclays from $300.00 to $317.00 in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

RE has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $256.00 price target on shares of Everest Re Group and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $264.50.

Shares of Everest Re Group stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $267.21. 143,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,835. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $257.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.35. Everest Re Group has a 1-year low of $201.09 and a 1-year high of $270.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 5.90%. Everest Re Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Everest Re Group will post 22.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

