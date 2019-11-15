Europa Oil & Gas (LON:EOG) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.55

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) Plc (LON:EOG) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.55 and traded as low as $2.02. Europa Oil & Gas shares last traded at $2.06, with a volume of 273,859 shares traded.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Europa Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

Get Europa Oil & Gas alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25.

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company owns a 100% working interest in the West Firsby and Crosby Warren fields; and a 65% non-operated interest in the Whisby-4 field located in the East Midlands, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Europa Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Europa Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.