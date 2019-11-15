Eurocash (OTCMKTS:EUSHF) Downgraded to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Eurocash (OTCMKTS:EUSHF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of EUSHF stock remained flat at $$5.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 830 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,914. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.34. Eurocash has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $6.30.

About Eurocash

Eurocash SA distributes fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) in Poland. Its FMCG products include food products, soft drinks, alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, and household chemicals and cosmetics. The company markets its products to traditional retail stores, including small supermarkets and grocery stores; and kiosks and convenience stores at petrol stations, restaurants, hotels, cafeterias, and catering outlets.

