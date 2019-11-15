Eurocash (OTCMKTS:EUSHF) Downgraded to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Eurocash (OTCMKTS:EUSHF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of EUSHF stock remained flat at $$5.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 830 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,914. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.34. Eurocash has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $6.30.
About Eurocash
