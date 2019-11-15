Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for British Land Company PLC’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BTLCY)

British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of British Land in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Prew now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.39 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for British Land’s FY2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of British Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of BTLCY stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.20. 212,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,284. British Land has a 52 week low of $5.68 and a 52 week high of $8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. This is a positive change from British Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th.

About British Land

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

