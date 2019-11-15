Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ping Identity Holding Corp’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:PING)

Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ping Identity in a report issued on Thursday, November 14th. William Blair analyst J. Ho now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.38. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Ping Identity’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Ping Identity in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Ping Identity in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on Ping Identity from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ping Identity in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Ping Identity in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Shares of NYSE PING opened at $18.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.65. Ping Identity has a 52 week low of $15.22 and a 52 week high of $21.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Taylor Wealth Management Partners bought a new stake in Ping Identity during the third quarter worth about $843,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ping Identity during the third quarter worth $531,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Ping Identity during the third quarter worth $25,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Ping Identity during the third quarter worth $431,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Ping Identity during the third quarter worth $28,000. 0.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

