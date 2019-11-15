Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Senior Officer Sells C$345,000.00 in Stock

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Senior Officer Timothy James Wilson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$115.00, for a total value of C$345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,787,100.

Timothy James Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 13th, Timothy James Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Equitable Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$101.00, for a total value of C$252,500.00.

Shares of EQB stock traded down C$1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$112.59. The stock had a trading volume of 27,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,481. Equitable Group Inc. has a 12-month low of C$57.85 and a 12-month high of C$121.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$109.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$88.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Equitable Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on EQB. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Equitable Group from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Equitable Group from C$120.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. CIBC upped their price objective on Equitable Group from C$94.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Equitable Group from C$125.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Equitable Group from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

About Equitable Group

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes.

