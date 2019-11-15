Eqis Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 333.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 9,686 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 12.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 528,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,690,000 after buying an additional 57,404 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 14.6% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,923,941 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $108,868,000 after buying an additional 628,776 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 14.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 9.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 464,630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,125,000 after buying an additional 41,340 shares during the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 1,368 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $33,707.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $23.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 2.04. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $17.04 and a 52 week high of $33.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.69.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $817.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.64 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 47.16% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently 79.37%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MUR shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $38.00 price target on Murphy Oil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Murphy Oil in a report on Monday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Murphy Oil in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.47.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

