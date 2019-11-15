Eqis Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the second quarter worth $219,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the second quarter worth $394,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $265,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 19.6% in the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,316,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,822,000 after purchasing an additional 215,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $434,000.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

SEAS opened at $28.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.06 and a 200 day moving average of $29.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.44. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $34.72.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $473.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.84 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 52.78%. SeaWorld Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment Inc will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $37.00 target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America set a $22.00 target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $37.00 target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.01.

In related news, insider Marc Swanson sold 5,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $174,693.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,962 shares in the company, valued at $3,416,580.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.