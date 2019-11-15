Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $628,000 Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,191 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PulteGroup by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $33.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of PulteGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.53.

In other news, SVP James L. Ossowski sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $399,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $39.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.64. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.21 and a 52 week high of $41.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.04 and a 200-day moving average of $33.94.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

