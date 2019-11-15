Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $577,000 Stake in Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 110.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 59.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CHH opened at $91.29 on Friday. Choice Hotels International Inc has a 52 week low of $66.71 and a 52 week high of $94.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.45.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 19.43% and a negative return on equity of 174.81%. The firm had revenue of $310.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International Inc will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is 22.11%.

In other news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $505,300.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,325.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 20,293 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,106 in the last three months. 24.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CHH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.11.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

