Eqis Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 117.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 152.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHE has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Chemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chemed to $405.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Chemed from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Chemed from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities raised Chemed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.00.

In other Chemed news, Director Frank E. Wood sold 5,451 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.62, for a total transaction of $2,287,348.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,116.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.67, for a total value of $827,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,390,403.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,782 shares of company stock worth $10,511,361. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHE opened at $412.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.10. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $260.03 and a 1 year high of $441.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $411.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $386.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.15. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $480.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Chemed’s payout ratio is 10.73%.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

