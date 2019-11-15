Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) Trading Up 0.8%

Epwin Group PLC (LON:EPWN) shares were up 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 84.38 ($1.10) and last traded at GBX 84.38 ($1.10), approximately 35,339 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 93,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 83.70 ($1.09).

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 82.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 78.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.48 million and a PE ratio of 17.49.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Epwin Group’s payout ratio is 0.85%.

Epwin Group Plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution segments. The company offers windows, doors, cavity closers, and curtain walling products; wood plastic composite decking products and panels; glass reinforced plastic prefabricated components, such as door canopies, dormers, chimneys, copings, bay window canopies, and bespoke components; fascias and cladding systems; rainwater, soil, and underground drainage products; bathroom panels/wall boards; conservatories; and insulated glazing units.

