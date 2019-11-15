Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Makes New $383,000 Investment in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,039,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 6,134 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 730,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,540,000 after acquiring an additional 29,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Svb Leerink raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.13.

ACAD stock opened at $45.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.96, a quick ratio of 10.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $47.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of -23.44 and a beta of 2.82.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $94.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.49 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 82.48% and a negative return on equity of 50.15%. The business’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $40,879.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,681.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Alejandro Miller sold 4,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.18, for a total transaction of $191,281.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 97,942 shares of company stock valued at $3,840,880. Company insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

