Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $372,000 Position in Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GIM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GIM) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Templeton Global Income Fund were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GIM. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Templeton Global Income Fund by 26.1% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 262,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 54,210 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in Templeton Global Income Fund by 56.7% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 18,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 6,632 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Templeton Global Income Fund by 87.5% in the second quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Templeton Global Income Fund by 890.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 19,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Templeton Global Income Fund by 7.7% in the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Templeton Global Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE GIM opened at $6.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.24. Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $6.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.024 dividend. This is a positive change from Templeton Global Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th.

About Templeton Global Income Fund

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Global Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Global Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.