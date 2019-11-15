Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $366,000 Stock Holdings in 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,422 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in 58.com were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 58.com in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 58.com in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of 58.com in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of 58.com in the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of 58.com in the 2nd quarter worth $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WUBA. BOCOM International lowered shares of 58.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 58.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of 58.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of 58.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of 58.com in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.40 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.93.

WUBA opened at $51.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.30 and a 200 day moving average of $56.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. 58.com Inc has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $74.17.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The information services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $601.44 million during the quarter. 58.com had a net margin of 41.67% and a return on equity of 25.35%. Equities research analysts predict that 58.com Inc will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 58.com

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

