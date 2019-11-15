Entera Bio Ltd (NASDAQ:ENTX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Entera Bio Ltd (NASDAQ:ENTX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 175.0% from the September 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Entera Bio stock. DLD Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Entera Bio Ltd (NASDAQ:ENTX) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,416 shares during the quarter. DLD Asset Management LP owned 3.23% of Entera Bio worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENTX opened at $2.47 on Friday. Entera Bio has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $6.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of ($0.07) million for the quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENTX. ValuEngine raised shares of Entera Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Maxim Group set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Entera Bio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Entera Bio Company Profile

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism.

