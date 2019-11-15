Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,107 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ENTG. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the second quarter worth $116,933,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 17.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,388,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $611,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,166 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the third quarter worth $100,740,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the second quarter worth $37,003,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 51.0% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,467,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,098,000 after purchasing an additional 833,811 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on ENTG. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Entegris to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Entegris and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

In related news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 14,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $698,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP William James Shaner sold 24,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total transaction of $1,076,953.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,010.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $48.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.80. Entegris Inc has a one year low of $24.43 and a one year high of $50.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $394.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Entegris Inc will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

