Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.60 EPS

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.60, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ:ETTX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.01. 10,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.11 and a quick ratio of 9.11. The firm has a market cap of $73.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 3.01. Entasis Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.97 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.43.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ETTX shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products. The firm develops a portfolio of innovative cures for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

