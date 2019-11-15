Enerplus’ (ERF) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$11.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. CIBC boosted their target price on Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Monday, August 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Enerplus from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$15.50.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Shares of Enerplus stock traded down C$0.21 on Tuesday, hitting C$8.42. The stock had a trading volume of 697,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,954. Enerplus has a 52-week low of C$7.32 and a 52-week high of C$13.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.75 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.45.

The business also recently disclosed a nov 19 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.63%.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.