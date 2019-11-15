Enel (BIT:ENEL) Given a €8.65 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Enel (BIT:ENEL) received a €8.65 ($10.06) price objective from equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ENEL. Deutsche Bank set a €7.50 ($8.72) price objective on Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.00 ($8.14) price objective on Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group set a €7.00 ($8.14) price objective on Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. HSBC set a €7.40 ($8.60) price objective on Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €7.50 ($8.72) price objective on Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Enel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €6.93 ($8.05).

Get Enel alerts:

Enel has a 12-month low of €4.16 ($4.84) and a 12-month high of €5.59 ($6.50).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated electricity and gas company in South America, Europe, North and Central America, Africa, and Asia. The company generates, transmits, distributes, transports, purchases, and sells electricity; generates heat; and produces distributes, transports, and sells natural gas.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Enel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.