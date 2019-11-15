Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) Short Interest Up 10.6% in October

Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the September 30th total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days. Currently, 10.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of ELGX stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,901. Endologix has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $10.40. The company has a market cap of $54.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.62.

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.08. Endologix had a negative net margin of 58.24% and a negative return on equity of 99.62%. The company had revenue of $35.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.26 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Endologix will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ELGX. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Endologix and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Endologix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endologix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.17.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Endologix by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 8,936 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Endologix by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 177,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 11,497 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endologix in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Endologix in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Endologix by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 137,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 14,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Endologix, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally-invasive endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR), including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the Ovation abdominal stent graft system.

