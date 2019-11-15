Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target Raised to C$56.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ENB has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. US Capital Advisors reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. GMP Securities decreased their price objective on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$46.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$55.10.

Shares of ENB opened at C$50.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.29, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$47.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$47.09. Enbridge has a 52-week low of C$39.69 and a 52-week high of C$51.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.48 billion and a PE ratio of 20.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.738 per share. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.71%.

In other Enbridge news, Senior Officer Bradley Francis Shamla sold 2,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.30, for a total transaction of C$120,000.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,177,455.50.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

