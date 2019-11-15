Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) will report earnings of $0.67 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. Emerson Electric reported earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full year earnings of $3.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Emerson Electric.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Cfra lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Argus downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Stephens set a $71.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.36.

In other news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,969 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $806,769.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,532,490.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 40,817 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $3,009,437.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,556,145.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,565 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,420. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMR. H2O AM LLP raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. H2O AM LLP now owns 348,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,874,000 after buying an additional 128,428 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 21,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 114,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,647,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.3% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 127,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,480,000 after buying an additional 5,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 14.3% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 215,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,375,000 after buying an additional 27,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

EMR traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.37. The stock had a trading volume of 879,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,925,138. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric has a 1-year low of $55.38 and a 1-year high of $75.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.12%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

