Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) Major Shareholder Scff Management Llc Sells 10,711 Shares

Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) major shareholder Scff Management Llc sold 10,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $41,880.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Scff Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 13th, Scff Management Llc sold 12,223 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $49,380.92.

On Monday, November 11th, Scff Management Llc sold 80,653 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $330,677.30.

On Friday, November 8th, Scff Management Llc sold 14,383 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $58,538.81.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Scff Management Llc sold 65,087 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $266,856.70.

Shares of ELVT stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.92. 79,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,093. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $181.05 million, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.37. Elevate Credit Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $5.21.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $192.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.34 million. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 3.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elevate Credit Inc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ELVT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Elevate Credit in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.15.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 239,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 5,034 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 6,323 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 6,484 shares during the period. 48.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

