Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target Increased to $122.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the game software company’s stock.

EA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Nomura decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $97.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.92. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $73.91 and a 12-month high of $108.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The game software company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 17.54%. Equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.73, for a total value of $46,365.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total transaction of $482,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,716,293.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,900 shares of company stock worth $5,482,636 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 320 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

