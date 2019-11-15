Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-two brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and nineteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.78.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EA. Jefferies Financial Group set a $100.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $121.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts stock opened at $97.54 on Friday. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $73.91 and a 1 year high of $108.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.05. The company has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The game software company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.73, for a total value of $46,365.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,900 shares of company stock valued at $5,482,636 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 24,877.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,698,642 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $374,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683,834 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 15.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,715,803 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $680,043,000 after purchasing an additional 913,279 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 35.4% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 3,421,561 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $346,467,000 after purchasing an additional 894,736 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at $60,368,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 55.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,243,461 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $125,913,000 after purchasing an additional 446,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

Featured Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.