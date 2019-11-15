Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eisai Co LTD is involved in the Biotechnology and Drug Industry. Their principle activities are the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. Operations are carried out through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals: veterinary drugs other food additives, livestock feed and pharmaceutical production systems and equipment. The Group has overseas consolidated subsidiaries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, East Southeast Asia and South and Central America. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ESALY. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Eisai from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Eisai in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Eisai from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

Shares of Eisai stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.27 and a 200 day moving average of $56.30. Eisai has a 52-week low of $48.52 and a 52-week high of $90.41.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. Eisai had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 9.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that Eisai will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

About Eisai

Eisai Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and import and export of pharmaceuticals. It develops Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug in the neurology area that is approved as an adjunctive therapy for partial-onset seizures in Japan, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company is also approved for use as monotherapy for the treatment of partial onset seizures in the United States; and as an adjunctive therapy for primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures in Japan, the United States, Europe, and Asia.

