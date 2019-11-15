Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $79.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Eisai Co LTD is involved in the Biotechnology and Drug Industry. Their principle activities are the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. Operations are carried out through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals: veterinary drugs other food additives, livestock feed and pharmaceutical production systems and equipment. The Group has overseas consolidated subsidiaries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, East Southeast Asia and South and Central America. “

Get Eisai alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ESALY. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Eisai in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Eisai from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Eisai from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.00.

Eisai stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,445. The stock has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.35. Eisai has a 52 week low of $48.52 and a 52 week high of $90.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.30.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. Eisai had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 9.10%. Research analysts predict that Eisai will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eisai

Eisai Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and import and export of pharmaceuticals. It develops Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug in the neurology area that is approved as an adjunctive therapy for partial-onset seizures in Japan, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company is also approved for use as monotherapy for the treatment of partial onset seizures in the United States; and as an adjunctive therapy for primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures in Japan, the United States, Europe, and Asia.

Featured Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eisai (ESALY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eisai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eisai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.