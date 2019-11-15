Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,708 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 2,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.2% in the second quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 3,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 9,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 16.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $541,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,364,105.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 6,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.91, for a total transaction of $1,476,915.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 124,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,300,726.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 153,231 shares of company stock valued at $34,483,374. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EW opened at $240.56 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 1-year low of $139.64 and a 1-year high of $242.60. The stock has a market cap of $48.95 billion, a PE ratio of 51.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $228.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.82.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.19. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $217.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.89.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

