EDRCoin Trading Down 7.2% Over Last Week (EDRC)

EDRCoin (CURRENCY:EDRC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. One EDRCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0417 or 0.00000490 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and YoBit. During the last week, EDRCoin has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. EDRCoin has a total market capitalization of $122,364.00 and $3.00 worth of EDRCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 51.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000032 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EDRCoin Profile

EDRCoin (CRYPTO:EDRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2016. EDRCoin’s total supply is 3,669,691 coins and its circulating supply is 2,931,224 coins. EDRCoin’s official Twitter account is @EDRCoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . EDRCoin’s official website is www.edrcoin.cash

Buying and Selling EDRCoin

EDRCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDRCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDRCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EDRCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

